Maui News

Section of road in Kaupō will be closed 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. May 4-8 due to geotechnical work

April 29, 2026, 7:00 AM HST
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Waiopai Bridge PC: File (2018)

A section of Piʻilani Highway in Kaupō will be closed to all traffic — except for emergency vehicles — from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. nightly Monday, May 4, to Friday, May 8, 2026, for repairs project roadwork, according to County of Maui Department of Public Works.

The East Maui closure is just past Mile Marker 28 on Piʻilani Highway in Kaupō. Motorists are asked to avoid the area during nighttime work hours.

The road will be closed due to geotechnical work for the DPW Waiopai Embankment Repairs project.

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For general County DPW information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/publicworks.

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