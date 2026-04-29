Maui Activities
Wailea Beach Resort to host Lei Day celebration, May 2
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Wailea Beach Resort hosts a May Day Lei Day event on Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., honoring the Polynesian tradition of giving and receiving lei.
Open to both the public and resort guests, the celebration will feature lei-making activities, live performances, local vendors, food, and more.
Entertainment will include Aunty Doll and Kapa Hula O Maui, the Kamehameha Maui Hawaiian Ensemble, and Hālau Nā Lei ʻAʻala O Kuʻu Aloha.
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