PC: Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

Spring is in full bloom at Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort in Maui with special offerings to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Guests and residents alike are invited to gather in the Haleakalā Gardens for a multi-course Mother’s Day brunch buffet that will feature a chef-inspired menu of fresh favorites, with highlights including a raw seafood bar and carving station. End the day at Kilolani Spa, and indulge in the Mother’s Day Escape package, with 2.5 hours of treatments accompanied by a glass of champagne.

Mother’s Day Brunch

Inspired by the flavors and produce of Spring, this brunch will feature a special chef-inspired menu of fresh local fruits, a raw seafood bar, carving station, a variety of desserts, and more.

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The buffet features Prime Rib with Truffle Demi and Horseradish Cream, Gremoulata Crusted Mahimahi, Chinese Dim Sum, Pork Porchetta, and Potato Rosti Benedict, with Canadian Bacon and Chive Hollandaise. On the sweet side, guests get to indulge in Chocolate Hazelnut French Toast, Mango Creme Brulee, Liliko’i Meringue Tarts, alongside a build your own Rootbeer Float Station.

Date: Sunday, May 10, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Venue: Haleakalā Gardens, Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

Reservations: Bookings

Pricing: $155 for adults and $65 for children.

Mother’s Day Escape Package

Kilolani Spa Vitality Pool. PC: Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

At Kilolani Spa, mom-and-daughter duos can indulge in a restorative Mother’s Day Escape package, beginning with a complimentary glass of champagne before enjoying a 30-minute Hammam Seasonal Scrub, 60-minute Kilolani Signature Massage and 60-minute Island Quartz Facial, along with access to the spa’s open-air Hydrotherapy Gardens, complete with vitality pools, halotherapy-infused infrared saunas and a serene saltwater floatation pool.

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Venue: Kilolani Spa

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Inclusions:

30-Minute Hammam Seasonal Scrub

60-Minute Kilolani Signature Massage

60-Minute Island Quartz Facial

Complimentary Access to the Hydrotherapy Gardens with Massage or Facial Services

Complimentary Glass of Bubbles

Booking Link: Here