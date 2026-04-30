Maui News

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, May 9

April 30, 2026, 9:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The National Association of Letter Carriers are conducting the nation’s largest single-day food drive, Saturday, May 9, 2026.

The National Association of Letter Carriers’ 34th Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive takes place on Saturday, May 9, 2026. The event is the largest one-day food drive in the nation.

Each year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations from customers. These donations go directly to local food pantries to provide food to people who need our help.

Over the course of its more than 30-year history, the drive has collected well over 1.94 billion pounds of food, thanks to a Postal Service universal delivery network that spans the entire nation, including Puerto Rico, Guam and the US Virgin Islands.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Currently, more than 47 million Americans are unsure where their next meal will come from. More than 14 million are children who feel hunger’s impact on their overall health and ability to perform in school. Nearly 7.4 million seniors over age 60 are food insecure, with many who live on fixed incomes often too embarrassed to ask for help.

Food banks and pantries often receive most of their donations during the winter holiday season. By springtime, many pantries are depleted, entering the summer low on supplies at a time when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need.

Participating in this year’s Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is simple. Just leave non-perishable food donations in a bag by your mailbox Saturday, May 9, 2026, and a letter carrier will do the rest.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

*Customers are encouraged to verify food collections with their letter carrier or by entering delivery ZIP Code at https://www.nalc.org/community-service/food-drive/branch-lookup for local NALC Branch coverage in their area. If the search tool does not return any results, contact the local Post Office or email communityserviceshq@nalc.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu