Get ready for the Visitor Industry Charity Walk

Maui County Visitor Industry Charity Walk File PC: (2025) Maui Hotel & Lodging Association

The HLTA hosts the 47th Annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk on four islands. The Oʻahu and Kauaʻi walk take place on Saturday May 2, 2026, The Maui and Hawaiʻi Island walks are set for next Saturday, May 9, 2026.

As Hawaiʻi’s largest and most beloved fundraising events, the Charity Walk brings together thousands of walkers across the islands to support local nonprofits that provide a lifeline for the community. Established in 1978, the Charity Walk has raised over $51 million to date.

“We are honored to continue the tradition of ensuring that 100% of the funds raised stay in Hawaiʻi, directly benefiting organizations that serve the state’s families, keiki (children), kūpuna (senior citizens), and those most in need. Year in and year out, we have seen the difference the charity funds have made in our community,” said Mufi Hannemann, President and CEO of HLTA.

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The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association invites Maui to join this year’s annual Charity Walk fundraiser for Maui County at the War Memorial Events Complex in Wailuku.

The MHLA Visitor Industry Charity Walk takes place on Saturday, May 9, at 8 a.m. Check-in is at 7:30 a.m. Festivities, including food service, entertainment and door prizes begin at 8:30 a.m., and the event concludes at 10:30 a.m.

Residents and visitors can support Maui Nui’s nonprofits and community by donating to the event, pledging to a team walking in the event, registering to walk at the event, or sharing the event information to others.

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The Visitor Industry Charity Walk is the largest statewide fundraiser hosted by a nonprofit organization. Since 1980, MHLA started hosting the Charity Walk for Maui County and has since raised over $21 million for Maui.

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The 2.5-mile walk begins and ends at the War Memorial Special Events Areana, with aid-stations to support walkers along the route. The in-person event is filled with fun fitness, food, entertainment, and giveaways while raising funds and awareness for our island charities.

This year’s title sponsor is Southwest Airlines, and the hosting chair is Michael Pye, Regional Vice President of Fairmont, Hawaii and General Manager of the Fairmont Kea Lani.