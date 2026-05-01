Hawaiʻi’s Senate and House money committees approve state budget bill

Budget Conference Committee. PC: courtesy (4.30.26) Hawaiʻi State Legislature

The Hawaiʻi State Senate and House of Representatives today approved House Bill No. 1800 CD1, the state’s supplemental budget bill for fiscal biennium 2025-2027. The measure was finalized in a joint conference committee after both chambers initially passed different versions. The bill will now be up for final reading in both chambers before heading to the Governor’s desk for his signature.

The appropriations are as follows:

General Fund

Fiscal Year 2026: $10.42 billion

Fiscal Year 2027: $10.63 billion

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All Means of Financing

Fiscal Year 2026: $19.77 billion

Fiscal Year 2027: $20.31 billion

Budget Conference Committee. PC: courtesy (4.30.26) Hawaiʻi State Legislature

“We are proud to pass a budget that puts Hawaiʻi’s working families front and center,” said Sen. Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means (Senate District 17 – Portion of Mililani, Mililani Mauka, portion of Waipi‘o Acres, Launani Valley, Wahiawā, Whitmore Village). “This budget uses cost-saving measures to help keep our promise to address the high cost of living and deliver meaningful tax reform to Hawaii’s citizens, especially our working- and middle-class families. At the same time, we are strengthening the State’s resilience through responsible long-term investments that promote regional economic development and environmental stewardship. Mahalo to my legislative colleagues, Governor Green and his administration for working together to protect these tax cuts and ensure every community can move forward.”

“The CIP budget reflects our commitment to protecting health and safety, preserving and modernizing state facilities, and investing in the critical infrastructure and public assets our communities rely on. These investments also support affordable housing, strengthen education, and advance economic development that will help sustain thriving communities across Hawai‘i,” stated Sen. Sharon Y. Moriwaki, Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means (Senate District 12 – Waikīkī, Ala Moana, Kaka‘ako, McCully).

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“This budget reflects the House’s continued collaboration with the Administration and the Senate to take a balanced, responsible approach to preserving core government services and strengthening our safety net for Hawaiʻi’s residents—especially those who rely on these services as a lifeline,” said Rep. Chris Todd, Chair of the House Committee on Finance (House District 3 – portions of Hilo, Keaukaha, Orchidlands Estate, Ainaloa, Hawaiian Acres, Fern Acres, and parts of Kurtistown and Kea‘au). “It prioritizes critical needs across housing, agriculture, natural resources, transportation, public safety, and economic development, setting a strong foundation as we respond to federal funding cuts that have impacted Hawaiʻi and required the state to urgently step up to support our residents.”

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Rep. Lisa Kitagawa, Capital Improvements Projects Manager of the House Committee on Finance (House District 48 – Kāne‘ohe, ‘Āhuimanu, Kahalu‘u, Waiāhole, Ka‘a‘awa) stated, “The Legislature made significant investments in projects across the state, advancing priorities such as affordable housing, public safety, and education. By strengthening school facilities and funding education for preschool through college, we are supporting the next generation and ensuring Hawaiʻi is better prepared to withstand future challenges.”

Click Here for HB 1800 CD1 Operating and CIP Highlights