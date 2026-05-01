West Maui Rep. Cochran leads House in floor no-shows — again, but not as much

West Maui Rep. Elle Cochran. PC: House of Representatives

State Rep. Elle Cochran of West Maui missed 20% of floor sessions so far this year, the highest absence rate among all House members, according to House of Representatives’ Daily Session Attendance sheets. The records show Cochran was absent for 11 out of 55 session days.

When Maui Now sought an explanation from Cochran via email on Thursday, she dismissed the query, with only a five-word response: “I’m busy; don’t bother me.”

Rank-and-file state lawmakers such as Cochran earn more than $74,000 per year. On top of that, since opening day, Cochran has received 86 days of per diem, equaling $25,370, according to House of Representatives’ Director of Communication Cathy Lee.

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“She did not receive two days for which she had unexcused absences,” Lee said. “Her other absences were considered excused.”

Per diem disbursements are made on a weekly basis, and the total for Cochran as of Thursday did not include the next disbursement, which would be Friday, May 1. Lee noted that there was a five-day recess during the legislative session when Neighbor Island members are eligible to claim per diem, but Cochran did not submit any claims for that period.

A screen grab from the Hawai‘i State House of Representatives Daily Session Attendance sheet shows (fifth from top) West Maui Rep. Elle Cochran’s 11 absences, the most of any House member so far this year. PC: Hawai‘i House of Representatives

The lawmaker with the second-highest number of absences in the 51-seat House as of Thursday was O‘ahu North Shore Rep. Sean Quinlan, who missed eight roll calls. Central Maui Rep. Justin Woodson and Central-North Central Oʻahu Rep. Amy Perruso tied for third place, each with six recorded absences.

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Perruso responded Thursday afternoon to a Maui Now request for an explanation. She said her district flooded during last month’s Kona Low storms, “and I was deeply engaged in disaster response and recovery in my district.” Quinlan and Woodson did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

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In mid-March, Cochran withdrew from the Democratic Party and joined the Republican caucus, giving the GOP 10 votes in the House. This is the first time Republicans have had double-digit representation in the Hawai‘i House of Representatives for 20 years.

During a news conference announcing her party switch, Cochran told reporters the Lahaina wildfire aftermath led to her decision because her constituents need “stronger advocacy and a louder voice” to represent them. She said many in her community felt left behind during the wildfire response and recovery.

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In this election year, Cochran has pulled nomination papers but hasn’t officially filed as a candidate for re-election to House District 14, which includes Kahakuloa, Waihe‘e, portions of Waiehu and Ma‘alaea, Olowalu, Lahaina, Lahainaluna, Kāʻanapali, Māhinahina Camp, Kahana and Honokahua.

Seven other candidates have either picked up or filed nomination papers to unseat Cochran. Those filing papers include Democrats Kanamu Balinbin, Ashley Olson and Sne Patel. Meanwhile, nomination papers have been issued to Republican Mark Kanae Smith and Lorrie Betsill, and Green Party members Jackie Keefe and Paʻele Kiakona.

Cochran’s absences this year are far fewer than last year’s. During the 2025 lawmaking session, she was missing from House floor sessions 51 out of 60 times, an absence rate of 85%. While she didn’t show up to work at the state Capitol, she nevertheless collected $22,725 in per diem payments intended to cover off-island living expenses.

Her absences and per diem payments drew statewide news media attention last year. In February 2025, Maui Now reported that Cochran was missing from floor sessions 80% of the time. When reached by cellphone, she said there was an “illness in the family,” and she was staying home to care for that family member. Later, she told Hawaiʻi Public Radio that she remained on Maui because her presence was needed to help Lahaina wildfire survivors and address “on-the-ground problems,” rather than representing constituents in person at the state Capitol. She maintained she was working on their behalf while in Maui.

Beginning next year, rank-and-file lawmakers will see their annual pay jump 32% to $97,896, followed by an increase to $101,808 in 2028, $105,876 in 2029 and $114,348 in 2030.