The Maui Planning Commission has approved special management area permits for the reconstruction of two Front Street homes destroyed in the Aug. 8, 2023, Lahaina wildfire. File PC: Office of Governor Josh Green

The Maui Planning Commission approved permits on Tuesday for two families to rebuild homes destroyed in the August 2023 Lahaina wildfire and authorized the Wailuku Hongwanji Mission to replace aging structures with a new multipurpose hall.

The commission granted a special management area use permit to the Mary Ann Arini Trust for a two-story, 2,351-square-foot home at 1055 A Front St. and 1047 Front St. Thorne Abbott, representing the trust, said the project includes reconstruction of the residence lost in the fire, along with minor grading and landscaping.

A second Lahaina rebuild received a green light at 355 Front St.. Pili Design Build, acting for the David and Catherine Medina Trust, secured a permit to reconstruct a single-family home and repair an existing pool and deck damaged in the 2023 disaster.

For both Lahaina rebuilds, the commission added conditional language to the permits to protect public shoreline access.

In Wailuku, the commission approved a county special use permit for the Wailuku Hongwanji Mission at 1855 Mill St. B and 1826 E. Vineyard St.. Munekiyo Hiraga, on behalf of the mission, plans to demolish the Old Language School Building and an adjoining judo dojo.

The mission will replace the structures with a new 1,600-square-foot, one-story multipurpose building.