Maui police warn the public of scam circulating via text message

The Maui Police Department is alerting the public to a scam circulating via text message that falsely claims recipients have a delinquent traffic violation account and appears to originate from the District Court of Hawaiʻi.

These messages often appear as a “Final Enforcement Notice,” threaten serious consequences, and urge immediate action through a QR code.

The message may claim that failure to act will result in penalties such as suspension of driving privileges, denial of renewal or transfer of your vehicle registration, or referral to collections and recovery proceedings.

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These messages are NOT legitimate.

Please remember that government agencies do not send unsolicited text messages threatening immediate penalties or demanding payment through links or QR codes.

If you receive a message like this:

Do not click on any links or scan QR codes .

Do not provide personal or financial information .

Do not send payment.

Delete the message immediately.

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Anyone who may have scanned a QR code or provided personal or financial information is encouraged to contact their financial institution immediately, monitor accounts for suspicious activity, and report the incident to the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400.