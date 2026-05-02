Maui Surf Forecast for May 03, 2026

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 03:29 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 09:52 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:04 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 08:30 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 04:03 PM HST. Sunrise 5:54 AM HST. Sunset 6:51 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Existing small WNW swell will gradually fade through the weekend. Another slightly smaller NW swell is anticipated early next week in maintenance of elevated surf along N and W shores. Guidance then indicates another long period NW (320) swell arriving late next week. This swell will be generated by a developing low near Japan that is forecast to lift NE toward the Kuril Islands this weekend. Surf along S shores trends up this weekend as a long period SSW pulse arrives. This swell will peak late Sunday into Monday. As trades steadily weaken, wind waves and trade wind swell will follow with diminishing surf expected along E facing shores during the next several days.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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