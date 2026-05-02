Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 03, 2026

May 2, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
4-6
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 03:29 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 09:52 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:04 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 08:30 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 04:03 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:51 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Existing small WNW swell will gradually fade through the weekend. Another slightly smaller NW swell is anticipated early next week in maintenance of elevated surf along N and W shores. Guidance then indicates another long period NW (320) swell arriving late next week. This swell will be generated by a developing low near Japan that is forecast to lift NE toward the Kuril Islands this weekend. Surf along S shores trends up this weekend as a long period SSW pulse arrives. This swell will peak late Sunday into Monday. As trades steadily weaken, wind waves and trade wind swell will follow with diminishing surf expected along E facing shores during the next several days. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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