Maui Surf Forecast for May 03, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:54 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:51 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Existing small WNW swell will gradually fade through the weekend. Another slightly smaller NW swell is anticipated early next week in maintenance of elevated surf along N and W shores. Guidance then indicates another long period NW (320) swell arriving late next week. This swell will be generated by a developing low near Japan that is forecast to lift NE toward the Kuril Islands this weekend. Surf along S shores trends up this weekend as a long period SSW pulse arrives. This swell will peak late Sunday into Monday. As trades steadily weaken, wind waves and trade wind swell will follow with diminishing surf expected along E facing shores during the next several days.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com