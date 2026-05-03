Maui Surf Forecast for May 04, 2026

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 04:03 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 10:36 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 02:23 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:57 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 04:40 PM HST. Sunrise 5:53 AM HST. Sunset 6:52 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current small northwest swell will decline tonight. A moderate northwest swell will build on Monday and produce surf above seasonal average during the peak Monday night and early Tuesday. This swell will slowly decline late Tuesday and Wednesday. A larger northwest swell could produce surf near the High Surf Advisory level Thursday, then lower Friday into next weekend.

A south-southwest swell will produce surf around seasonal average tonight and will gradually decrease Monday and Tuesday, with mainly small background surf along south facing shores through the rest of the week.

Trade wind swell will slowly lower below seasonal average on Monday and will remain small through the remainder of the week.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.