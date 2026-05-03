MEO offers pre-employment services for recently released inmates

Maui Economic Opportunity’s Being Empowered and Strong Together offers a pre-employment training program for recently incarcerated individuals that includes financial support for credentialing and certifications in trade jobs.

Individuals who have been released within the past three years are eligible for the program, which aims to assist enrollees to become job ready as they reintegrate into the community.

BEST staff help applicants apply for jobs and obtain credentials and certifications, such as Commercial Driver’s License, Guard Employee – License and CPR/First Aid certification for becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant.

The financial assistance covers the cost of obtaining the credentials, including class, training, testing and licensing fees as well as other expenses such as books and equipment.

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To apply for the program, call the BEST program at 808-249-2970.

The BEST program, which is funded by a Maui County grant, provides support services and training to prepare inmates for their successful return to the community.