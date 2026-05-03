Op-Ed: A community approach to supporting Maui’s youth

A community approach to supporting Maui’s youth

By: Monica Marrow, Executive Director of What Makes You Feel Beautiful

“Across Hawaiʻi, important conversations are taking place about how to better support young people as they transition into adulthood.

One area of growing focus is what are known as Opportunity Youth—young adults who are not in school, not working, and not connected to career pathways or training programs. These young people are often navigating complex challenges related to stability, education and employment.

Recent discussions within the nonprofit and workforce development sectors highlight an important reality: approximately 80% of Opportunity Youth in Hawaiʻi are over the age of 20, often facing difficult decisions between immediate income and investing in education or training.

The Kosasa Foundation has placed a stronger focus on funding organizations that support this population, with an emphasis on workforce pathways and apprenticeship opportunities that allow young adults to earn income while building skills for long-term careers. This approach reflects the growing need for solutions that support both immediate stability and long-term economic mobility.

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Organizations across our community are helping to meet this need. Imua ʻOnipaʻa is one example of a nonprofit working directly in this space, creating pathways to sustainable, high-paying careers by connecting local residents with training, certifications and long-term economic opportunities.

These efforts are essential.

At the same time, long-term solutions must also begin earlier—before young people reach the point of disconnection.

Programs that provide mentorship, leadership development, and exposure to real-world opportunities during middle and high school can significantly influence a young person’s future.

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MAUI GEMS, a program of What Makes You Feel Beautiful, supports girls during these formative years. The program creates a space where participants build confidence, strengthen communication skills, and develop a deeper sense of self.

A defining aspect of MAUI GEMS is its connection to local women leaders and entrepreneurs. Through mentorship and, in some cases, internship experiences with women-owned businesses on Maui, girls gain exposure to professional environments and begin to imagine their own future pathways.

These early experiences matter.

When young people have access to supportive mentors, positive peer communities, and opportunities to explore career pathways, they are far more likely to stay engaged in school and pursue meaningful futures.

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By investing in youth early—before disconnection occurs—we strengthen the pipeline to education, careers, and long-term stability.

Supporting Maui’s youth is not the responsibility of one organization alone. It is a shared effort across foundations, nonprofits, educators, businesses, and community members.

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When we support young people at every stage of life, we create a stronger, more resilient Maui for generations to come.”