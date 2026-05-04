Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea announces 2026 START: A Student Artist Immersion

The transformative mentorship program connecting local students with professional artists is now accepting submissions for the 2026 program. Credit: Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea has launched its fifth annual START student mentorship 2026 program and is now accepting submissions from aspiring young local artists. START: A Student Artist Immersion program is a mentorship initiative designed to support and elevate Maui’s next generation of artists. Applications are now open for Maui-based high school juniors and seniors through May 31, 2026. Developed in collaboration with longtime art consultant Rosina Potter, the program reflects the Resort’s ongoing commitment to arts education and community engagement.

The START immersion program will select two student artists to participate in a multi-week experience that includes:

A weekly spot in the Artists Showcase for three weeks in summer of 2026 (dates determined based on students’ schedule), in which students exhibit their works alongside the island’s most notable artists at Four Seasons Resort Maui

A professional artist mentor matched with the mentee based on complementary style or medium to help guide them through the program.

A one-on-one lunch at Ferraro’s at Four Seasons Resort Maui or artist studio visit, if applicable, with mentor artist.

Mentorship session with Rosina Potter.

A $3,000 scholarship to apply to continuing their education in the arts.

The transformative mentorship program connecting local students with professional artists is now accepting submissions for the 2026 program. Credit: Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Participants will present their work alongside some of the island’s most notable artists and engage directly with collectors, guests, and the broader community. “Programs like START are essential in sustaining a vibrant arts ecosystem,” says Potter. “As the landscape continues to evolve, it’s more important than ever to create meaningful opportunities for young artists to connect with mentors, develop their practice, and envision a future in the arts. This program offers a strong foundation for that growth.”

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To apply, students should email the following to start.maui@fourseasons.com by May 31, 2026:

Images (.jpg or .pdf) of five completed works in any medium.

Brief artist statement for each piece in the email.

Brief essay (less than 500 words) describing the student’s interest in pursuing the arts after high school.

Summer evening and weekend availability to show at the Resort.

The Resort looks forward to announcing this year’s recipients on June 10, 2026.