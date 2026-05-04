MEO still looking for 4 Human Services drivers

Rider Pacita Pladera uses the lift with the assistance of MEO Transportation staff Kayla-Ann Akimseu (left) and Sherrilynn Nishikuni at the Kupuna Aloha Luncheon on July 26, 2025, at the Grand Wailea. MEO continues to seek Human Services bus drivers.

Maui Economic Opportunity continues to seek Human Services Passenger Assistance Technician bus drivers.

Good driving is a prerequisite, but the person behind the wheel means so much more to riders, who include kupuna and persons with disabilities. They help riders get to life-sustaining medical appointments, such as kidney dialysis; provide independence to persons with disabilities; take people to work or shopping for food and other essentials.

They may be the first and last human interaction in someone’s day.

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“MEO PAT bus drivers are not just transporting passengers; they are part of a support system that many of our riders rely on daily,” said MEO Transportation Director Patty Copperfield. “It requires patience, compassion, and a strong sense of responsibility, as well as the ability to navigate both the physical demands of the job and meaningful human interaction.

“It’s a role rooted in care, responsibility and trust.”

Through its Human Services contract with Maui County, MEO provides rides without charge to qualified Maui County residents heading to work, shopping, health appointments, and events. Transports are done by appointment, beginning from the rider’s residence.

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MEO currently is recruiting 4 PAT drivers. The position requires a type B Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) with school bus and passenger endorsements. If someone is looking to get their CDL to become a Human Services PAT driver, MEO pays $25 an hour during training with a two-year employment commitment.

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Upon obtaining a CDL, the wage is $28.03 an hour and includes a full benefits package.

Having a full staff of drivers is essential for ensuring timely transportation for clients. For the right person, who enjoys helping people and the community, becoming an MEO Human Services driver could be the perfect job.

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For more information, call 808-249-2990 or email hr@meoinc.org. An online application can be found at https://form.jotform.com/211886975983175.

A full listing of job openings at MEO can be found at www.meoinc.org and going to the “Careers” tab and clicking on “Current Career Opportunities.”

MEO also operates The Maui Bus paratransit system, and all 28 driver positions currently are filled.