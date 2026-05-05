Hana Hou by Hale Zen to host book signing with Maui cookbook author Alana Kysar

Maui cookbook author Alana Kysar will conduct a book signing event for her new book, aloha veggies: Veg-Forward Recipes Celebrating the Flavors of Hawaiʻi on Friday at Hana Hou by Hale Zen in Lahaina. Courtesy image

Lahaina’s Hana Hou by Hale Zen will welcome Maui-based cookbook author Alana Kysar for a public book signing from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday. The evening celebrates the release of her newest title, Aloha Veggies, and is free and open to the community.

Guests are invited to meet Kysar, have books signed and enjoy complimentary pupu from Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina throughout the evening. Copies of both Aloha Veggies and Kysar’s previous cookbook, Aloha Kitchen, will be on sale, and guests are welcome to bring copies from home.

Published by Ten Speed Press and available April 28, Aloha Veggies: Veg-Forward Recipes Celebrating the Flavors of Hawai’i features more than 100 approachable, plant-forward recipes inspired by the islands’ diverse culinary traditions and abundant local produce. The book is organized around the familiar plate lunch format — main, starch and side — placing vegetables at the heart of beloved local dishes.

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Kysar’s debut cookbook, Aloha Kitchen, earned recognition as an IACP award finalist and was named one of the best cookbooks of 2019 by NPR, The New York Times and Library Journal. It remains one of Hana Hou by Hale Zen’s top-selling titles.

“We love creating gatherings that bring people together around beautiful things,” said owner Lisa Payne. “Hosting Alana at the shop felt like a natural fit — a wonderful way to share an evening of conversation, food and inspiration with our community.”

Lisa Payne, owner of Hana Hou by Hale Zen, will host a book signing by cookbook author Alana Kysar. Complimentary pupu will be served by Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina. PC: Kristy Taylor

Hana Hou by Hale Zen holds a special place in Lahaina’s recovery story. The boutique was destroyed in the August 2023 wildfire and became the first retail business lost in the disaster to reopen, welcoming customers back in November 2024 at Emerald Plaza.

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The shop is located at 157 Kupuohi Street, Suite J4 in Lahaina, and offers a curated mix of women’s and children’s apparel, jewelry, books, kitchenware, home décor and gifts. Street parking is available. For more information, follow @hanahoubyhalezen on Instagram or visit halezen.com.