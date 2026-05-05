Kamehameha Schools Maui students place 1st and 2nd in Congressional District art competition

Kamehameha Schools Maui student Linnea Poepoe finished in first place in the 2026 Congressional District Art Competition for Hawaiʻi’s 2nd Congressional District for her charcoal and colored pencil drawing “Beneath the Jacaranda.” Courtesy image

Two Kamehameha Schools Maui students took first and second place in the 2026 Congressional District Art Competition for Hawaiʻi’s 2nd Congressional District, US Rep. Jill Tokuda announced Monday.

Linnea Poepoe claimed first place for her charcoal and colored pencil drawing “Beneath the Jacaranda,” a reflection of paniolo culture, while classmate Makaliʻahu Hewahewa earned second place for “Laʻi,” rendered in colored pencil. A third Kamehameha Schools Maui student, Nevaeh Howard, received an honorable mention for “Youth,” also done in charcoal and colored pencil.

Kamehameha Schools Maui student Makaliʻahu Hewahewa took second place in the Congressional Art Competition for “Laʻi,” rendered in colored pencil. PC: Courtesy image

Tokuda made the announcement during a ceremony at the University of Hawaiʻi West Oʻahu, honoring students from across the islands. Hawaiʻi-based artists Kamea Hadar and Jeff Gress assisted in judging and selecting the finalists.

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As the first-place winner, Poepoe’s artwork will be sent to Washington, D.C., where it will be displayed in the Cannon tunnel of the US Capitol for one year — a gateway for members of Congress and visitors to view the creative talent of young artists. She is also invited to attend an awards ceremony in Washington honoring winners from congressional districts across the nation.

“For the first time this year, we had a theme for the competition, and it was exciting to see their interpretations of ‘Reflections of Hawaiʻi,'” Tokuda said. “I am always inspired by the incredible vision and skill our students bring to this competition, and this year’s artwork beautifully captured the richness and complexity of life in Hawaiʻi. I will be proud to pass by Linnea’s detailed work in the US Capitol each day as her art piece shares a little aloha with everyone who walks those halls. Mahalo to all our students for sharing their creativity with us, and I am deeply grateful to the teachers and families whose support makes this excellence possible.”

Third place went to Inez Hawkins of Keaʻau High School for “Morning Sun” in watercolor. Lucy Clark, also of Keaʻau High School, received an honorable mention for “Lilikoi” in watercolor and pencil.

US Rep. Jill Tokuda (center) stands with students who submitted works of art as part of the Congressional Art Competition for the 2nd Congressional District. Courtesy photo

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The Congressional Art Competition is an annual event sponsored by the US House of Representatives to recognize artistic talent in every congressional district across the nation.