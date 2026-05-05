Maui Surf Forecast for May 06, 2026

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 East Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 05:24 PM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:57 AM HST. Sunrise 5:52 AM HST. Sunset 6:53 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate medium-period northwest swell will gradually fade over the next couple of days. A new long period swell will build Wednesday night and give another boost to north and west shore surf Thursday and Friday, followed by a gradual decline over the weekend into early next week.

A series of overlapping south swells will keep intermittent small surf rolling into south facing shores during the next week. A long period swell arriving Wednesday will likely provide a small bump through the end of the week.

Surf along east facing shores will remain below normal during the next 7 days due to the lack of strong trades over and upstream of the islands.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.