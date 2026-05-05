Maui Surf Forecast for May 06, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
south after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|5:52 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:53 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A moderate medium-period northwest swell will gradually fade over the next couple of days. A new long period swell will build Wednesday night and give another boost to north and west shore surf Thursday and Friday, followed by a gradual decline over the weekend into early next week.
A series of overlapping south swells will keep intermittent small surf rolling into south facing shores during the next week. A long period swell arriving Wednesday will likely provide a small bump through the end of the week.
Surf along east facing shores will remain below normal during the next 7 days due to the lack of strong trades over and upstream of the islands.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com