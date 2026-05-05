Seabury Hall’s 50th Craft Fair set for May 9

The Seabury Hall Craft Fair has been an annual Upcountry family event for 50 years, featuring food, crafts, artwork and fun. PC: Seabury Hall

Seabury Hall will host its 50th Annual Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Upcountry campus.

This family-friendly event has become a cherished tradition to kick off Mother’s Day weekend. The Craft Fair transforms the school’s campus into a marketplace filled with Maui’s best artists, jewelers, crafters, floral gifts, a silent auction, live music, food and keiki activities.

This juried event features over 100 of the best artisans and crafters from across the state, showcasing their handmade creations, with many of them releasing entirely new lines and products exclusively for the Craft Fair.

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From finely crafted jewelry and hand-sewn textiles to woodwork, ceramics and original artwork, the Craft Fair is the place to find thoughtful, one-of-a-kind gifts for mom just in time for Mother’s Day.

Vendors will be spread throughout the campus—from the entry and down into the gymnasium—creating an immersive shopping experience where visitors can meet the makers and hear the stories behind their work.

In addition to the crafters, shoppers will be treated to a wide selection of potted plants, floral arrangements, succulents and ever-popular lei po’o.

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The food and treats are just as much a highlight as the artisan booths, offering a wide variety of local flavors and crowd favorites to enjoy throughout the day. Visitors can expect everything from savory island-style plates to sweet baked goods, keiki favorites including shave ice and cotton candy, and refreshing cold beverages. The fair offers something for every craving, making it easy to spend hours exploring, eating, and enjoying the lively atmosphere.

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Activities include face painting, games, bounce houses, pony rides and a waterslide.

The Silent Auction goes live on May 1 and features more than 150 items, from hotel stays, restaurant gift certificates and many made-on-Maui gift items. The Silent Auction closes at 2 p.m. May 9. Winners can pick up their items before departing the fair grounds.

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In partnership with Maui Huliau Foundation, the fair will be a zero-waste event. With trained volunteers at each zero-waste station, over 80% of the waste will diverted from the landfill, with food waste and compostable food-ware taken to local farms and recyclables to recycling centers. Attendees are encouraged to bring refillable water bottles, with refill stations placed around the campus, and reusable bags are also recommended.

Admission is $10 for adults and children 12 and under are free. Free parking is available; premium parking is $20. No dogs allowed.

To stay up to date with all the event details, including the entertainment schedule, vendor previews, maps, menus and more, follow Seabury Hall Craft Fair on Instagram.

Funds raised at the Seabury Hall Craft Fair support the school’s financial aid programs. The programs provide deserving students an opportunity for a high-quality college preparatory education and give the school with a well-qualified student body reflecting a broad social and economic mix.