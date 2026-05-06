Hawaiʻi Organics Compost now selling locally made soil products

A Caterpillar excavator feeds green waste into an industrial grinder at Hawaiʻi Organics Compost’s Waikapū facility. The operation has diverted more than 10,000 tons of green waste from the landfill since opening in September 2025. Courtesy photo

Hawaiʻi Organics Compost has begun selling locally produced compost, active mulch and custom blends from its Waikapū facility — completing a loop that starts with green waste dropped off across Central Maui and ends with finished soil products ready to go back into the ground.

Since opening in September 2025, the company has diverted roughly 10,416 tons of green waste from the landfill, processing tree trimmings, branches and yard debris into products designed for residential, agricultural and commercial use. The facility accepts no food waste or biosolids, focusing exclusively on source-separated green waste screened for quality before and after processing.

“Our goal has always been to close the loop here on Maui — taking material that would otherwise be landfilled and turning it into something that directly supports our land, our agriculture and our community,” said manager Jenny Sullivan.

A rainbow arches over the Hawaiʻi Organics Compost facility in Waikapū, where mounds of processed green waste await the next stage of production. Courtesy photo

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The compost is a nutrient-rich soil amendment that improves soil health, supports plant growth and boosts water retention. The active mulch — a coarser product — provides effective ground cover that retains moisture and resists erosion, making it particularly useful in the wake of recent heavy rains. All products are tested by a third-party laboratory certified by the US Composting Council.

The company also partners with the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture to educate customers about the coconut rhinoceros beetle and support monitoring efforts — part of its broader commitment to responsible green waste management.

Hawaiʻi Organics Compost is rooted in the same mission that led its founders to establish Hawaiʻi Materials Recycling in Kīhei, which diverts building materials like concrete, asphalt, and aggregate from the landfill. The Waikapū operation extends that work to organic material, offering Central Maui residents, landscapers and businesses a convenient place to drop off green waste and pick up finished soil products.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Compost and active mulch are available for pickup at the Waikapū facility, located at the intersection of Kuʻihelani and Honoapiʻilani highways, with delivery available on request. Hours are 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Call 808-269-8064 or visit hawaiiorganicscompost.com for more information.