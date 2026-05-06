Maui Pineapple Tour adds farm tour and lunch package

A new Farm Tour and Lunch Experience is being offered by Maui Pineapple Tour at its Hāliʻimaile operation. PC: Maui Pineapple Tour

Maui Pineapple Tour has launched a new Farm Tour and Lunch experience at its Hāliʻimaile operation, combining a guided tour of Hawaiʻi’s last working pineapple farm with a catered meal provided by ʻOhana Island Grindz.

“Our goal with the Maui Pineapple Tour has always been to create meaningful connections between our guests and Maui’s rich agricultural history,” said Jayci Corwin, Hawai‘i Farm project director of Experiences. “The Farm and Lunch Tour allows us to share the legacy of Maui Gold Pineapple—its story, its process, and its flavors—in a way that is both educational and delicious.”

The approximately two-hour tour begins at the Maui Pineapple Store at 870 Hāliʻimaile Road, then moves into the fields of the 757-acre Maui Gold Pineapple farm on the slopes of Haleakalā. Guests observe how pineapples are grown and hand-harvested, sample fresh-cut pineapple in the fields, and tour the production facility.

Boxes of Maui Gold Pineapple await shipment to customers. PC: Maui Pineapple Tour

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Lunch menu options include shoyu chicken plate lunch, caprese sandwich, chicken Caesar salad or a cheeseburger slider keiki meal, each served with pineapple upside-down cake. Each guest also receives a Maui Gold pineapple to take home.

Tickets are $145 per person for ages 13 and older and $125 for children ages 3 to 12. Reservations are available at mauipineappletour.com or by calling 808-665-5491.

Visitors explore a working pineapple farm in Hāliʻimaile. PC: Maui Pineapple Tour