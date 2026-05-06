ShirtWorks opens at Whalers Village

Whalers Village. PC Credit: Whalers Village

Whalers Village, owned and operated by GGP, announced the opening of its newest retailer, ShirtWorks, offering a thoughtfully curated selection of island inspired clothing, gifts and souvenirs for both residents and visitors.

Originally founded in Colorado with locations in Telluride and Steamboat Springs, ShirtWorks has built its reputation on delivering distinctive, high-quality merchandise that blends style with a strong sense of place. The Whalers Village location marks an exciting expansion for the brand, introducing its unique retail concept to one of Maui’s most iconic beachfront destinations.

Guests visiting ShirtWorks can expect a welcoming shopping experience centered on exceptional customer service and a diverse assortment of products for all ages. From Maui-inspired apparel to locally relevant gifts and keepsakes, the store offers something for everyone, including a standout selection of children’s toys, clothing and plush items.

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“We are very excited to be opening in Whalers Village,” said Bryan Churchley, owner of ShirtWorks, Whalers Village. “This is an incredible opportunity to bring our brand to Maui and connect with both locals and visitors alike, through thoughtfully curated products that reflect the spirit of the island.”

With a focus on craftsmanship and variety, ShirtWorks offers items that serve as both meaningful mementos and everyday essentials, appealing to those seeking authentic and elevated retail options while visiting Maui or shopping close to home.

“We’re excited to welcome ShirtWorks to Whalers Village and continue growing our collection of shops and experiences for both local residents and visitors alike,” said Tiera Kekaula, Marketing Manager for Whalers Village. “Their Maui-inspired designs and easy-to-gift pieces are a perfect fit for our beachside setting, giving shoppers another fun way to take home style inspired by the islands.”

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Whalers Village continues to be one of Maui’s premier shopping and lifestyle destinations, featuring a vibrant mix of retailers, restaurants and cultural experiences along the world-renowned Kāʻanapali Beach. The addition of ShirtWorks further strengthens the center’s offering of locally inspired retail.

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Whalers Village remains one of Maui’s most celebrated retail and lifestyle destinations, offering a curated mix of shopping, dining, and cultural experiences along the world-renowned Kāʻanapali Beach. For more information, visit www.whalersvillage.com or follow @whalersvillage.