Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement campaign runs from May 11-31, 2026

The Maui Police Department, in collaboration with law enforcement nationwide and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), will address the lack of proper seat belt and child safety seat use during the upcoming Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign.

The campaign will run from May 11-31, 2026. The Maui Police Department Traffic Division will increase traffic enforcement patrols, which will include the use of unmarked patrol vehicles.

“We want our community to understand that this campaign is not about issuing citations, it’s about saving lives,” said Traffic Lieutenant Kenneth Kihata. “Something as simple as wearing a seatbelt or properly securing a child in a safety seat can make the difference between life and death in a crash. We are asking everyone to make safety a priority every time they get behind the wheel.”

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The Maui Police Department reminds drivers to put their phones down, stay focused on the road, and ensure everyone in the vehicle is properly buckled up before driving.

“Proper seatbelt use and securing children in approved child safety seats are proven to prevent serious injuries and save lives,” police said.