DHHL extends deadline for agricultural project lease opportunity on Maui to May 22

The Department of Hawaiian Homelands has extended the deadline to submit paperwork for agricultural land lease opportunities on Maui until May 22. PC: DHHL

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is offering a project lease opportunity for agricultural land in Honokōwai or Pūlehunui, with an extended response deadline of May 22.

The opportunity is open to beneficiaries on the Maui islandwide agricultural wait list.

A project lease is a paper lease that grants an applicant an undivided interest in an area or subdivision for future lot development. It allows for the designation and transfer of a lease to a qualified successor with at least 25% Native Hawaiian ancestry, and gives the leaseholder time to meet financial or program requirements before a standard lease is issued.

How to respond

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Interested beneficiaries must submit a response form by May 22. Those who are no longer interested in the offer may check the “no longer interested” box on the response form and return it — doing so will not affect their standing on the wait list. Beneficiaries who take that option will remain on the Maui islandwide agricultural wait list, will not be moved to the bottom of the applicant list, and may still be eligible for future agricultural lease offers.

A project selection meeting, by invitation only, is scheduled for June 20.

Contact information

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, contact DHHL’s project team — Kaui Stephens and Shanti Gomes — or support team members Shauna Mau, Erin McCabe and Moana Freitas by calling 808-730-0311 or emailing dhhl.housing@hawaii.gov.