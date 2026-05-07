Maui United Way awards community-led disaster relief and long-term recovery funds to nonprofits 

Kona low impacts. PC: Maui United Way

Maui United Way has awarded funding through two targeted grant initiatives to support organizations that serve those who have been impacted by recent disasters and ongoing recovery needs across Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. These investments prioritize direct services, case management, and immediate relief while strengthening coordination, accountability and equity among community-based partners.

Fire Disaster Case Management Grant Program

Maui United Way awarded $1,175,479 to four nonprofit organizations: Family Life Center; Kaibigan ng Lahaina; Jewish Community Services of Hawaiʻi; and Roots Reborn.

Kaibigan ng Lahaina food distribution through The Padigo Project. File PC: courtesy

With the goal of long-term stability for impacted households, the two-year funding supports disaster case management services for fire-impacted and disaster-affected residents. It will enable nonprofit partners to provide individualized support, resource navigation and long-term recovery assistance. Funds will also support recovery coordination services, address unmet needs, and strengthen disaster preparedness and community resilience efforts and strengthen data collection and reporting to ensure transparency and accountability. The nonprofit recipients will provide the direct services once their planning phase is complete.

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“These grants reflect our commitment to community-led solutions that address both urgent needs as well as long-term recovery and resiliency building that’s greatly needed,” said Jeeyun Lee, Maui United Way’s CEO. “By investing in trusted nonprofit partners that have deep ties with our island communities, we know that support will reach those most impacted, efficiently, equitably and with lasting impact.”

Kona Low Relief Response Grant Program

Kona low impacts. PC: Maui United Way

Maui United Way has provided a total of $122,587 in support to Maui and Molokaʻi through targeted relief efforts following the March 2026 Kona Low floods, including $103,500 awarded to 10 nonprofit organizations. Funding has been distributed to Ho‘akā Mana (Molokai); Kaibigan ng Lahaina (Maui); Lahaina Strong (Maui Chapter); Living Pono Project (Maui); Makai Foundation (Maui); Maui Farmers Network (Maui); Maui Rapid Response (Maui); Our Kūpuna (Maui Chapter); Roots Reborn (Maui); and Sustainable Molokai (Molokaʻi).

Through their existing programs and community networks, these organizations are carrying out relief activities to help ensure financial assistance and essential supplies reach households experiencing disaster-related hardship. The initiative also emphasizes coordination among service providers by reducing duplication of aid through shared reporting, strengthening collaboration, and helping offset administrative costs associated with relief efforts.