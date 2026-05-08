Case announces winners of his 2026 Congressional Art Competition

Rep. Case with 1st Place winner Atona Chan and Bishop Museum President and CEO Kristofer Helgen. PC: Office of Congressman Ed Case.

US Rep. Ed Case (Hawai‘i-First District) today announced the winners of his 2026 Congressional Art Competition at Bishop Museum, where entries were on public display. Seventeen art pieces were entered this year from seven schools throughout his district.

“All of this year’s participants demonstrated remarkable dedication and creativity, contributing to a competition that once again challenged our judges with its exceptional caliber of work,” said Case.

“The breadth of perspectives and artistic expression on display speaks volumes about the talent within our community. I am honored to recognize these young artists and look forward to showcasing the winning piece in the US Capitol as a reflection of the vibrant spirit of our district.”

Each spring since 1982, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual arts competition to recognize and encourage artistic talents in each Congressional district.

The winners for Case’s event this year are:

2026 1st Place Case Congressional Art Competition – As The Land Breathes – by Atona Chan, Senior, Kalani HS. PC: Office of Congressman Ed Case.

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1st Place: Atona Chan, Grade 12 at Kalani High School

Title: “As the Land Breathes”

Medium: Acrylic paint on wood canvas

Atona and a guest will receive a round trip for two on Southwest Airlines to attend the National Awards Competition in Washington, D.C., among other prizes. Her image representing Hawai‘i’s 1st Congressional District will also be displayed in the US Capitol for one year along with those of the winners in other districts.

2026 2nd Place Case Congressional Art Competition – Intertwined by Love – Deinalyn Theodore, Senior, Farrington HS. PC: Office of Congressman Ed Case.

2nd Place: Deinalyn Theodore, Grade 12 at Farrington High School

Title: “Intertwined by Love”

Medium: photography

Deinalyn’s image will be displayed in the Washington, D.C. Office of Congressman Case for one year, along with a certificate.

2026 3rd Place Case Congressional Art Competition – Overcoming – Bjorn Ian Dy, Sophomore, Farrington HS. PC: Office of Congressman Ed Case.

3rd Place: Bjorn Ian Dy, Grade 10 at Farrington High School

Title: “Overcoming”

Medium: photography

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Bjorn’s image will be displayed in the District Office of Congressman Case in downtown Honolulu for one year, along with a certificate.

Honorable Mentions

Gryson Gapasin

Grade 12

Moanalua High School

Title: “Light of a Pure Heart”

Medium: mixed media

Hana Kawai

Grade 12

Kalani High School

Title: “Voyage from the Land of the Rising Sun”

Medium: pencil and watercolor

May Shiraishi

Grade 10

Hawai‘i Baptist Academy

Title: “Legacy Across the Horizon”

Medium: acrylic

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“I want to especially thank our panel of judges who reviewed the works and made some very tough decisions,” said Case.

The judges were:

Sheanae Tam was born and raised in Koʻolaupoko, Oʻahu. In 2017, she graduated with a BFA from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, laying the foundation for her multifaceted career. Since then, Sheanae has embraced a diverse range of roles, blending her passions for public education, art, and regenerative farming. With a deep-rooted commitment to her island home, Sheanae endeavors to create meaningful connections between people, culture, and ʻāina.

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Kamakani Konia is the Art in Public Places Director for the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts. He is a proud graduate of Kamehameha Schools Kapālama and the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa where he received both a Bachelor of Fine Arts and a Master of Public Administration. His work seeks to support local artists by promoting public accessibility to the arts and humanities.

Eddie Freeman‘s passion for photography was ignited flying helicopters over Vietnam during the war, serving as a US Marine. His arrival in Hawai‘i after the evacuation of Saigon in 1975 energized this pursuit due to the good fortune of a continued career over and throughout our islands. The beauty of our ‘āina, our music, our culture and our people allowed his photographic journey to thrive both professionally and personally, he never left Hawai‘i and continues to shoot and share his craft at every opportunity. Eddie is honored to judge this competition, and he encourages all young artists to pursue their dreams. Eddie and his wife Sue Bauer were also the co-chairs of the “Wall That Heals”, organizing the exhibition at UH West O‘ahu earlier this year.