Fuzz Box presents: Game-On! Maui’s first islandwide E-Sports tournament

Hear the roar of the crowd, feel the rush of being on the main stage, and make new friends. The Gaming Super Bowl of Maui is coming to your hometown and anyone can compete and show off what they are made of. A brand new free outdoor community event series is bringing a mix of play, excitement, and family entertainment to towns across Maui.

GAME-ON Maui is an islandwide Mario Kart tournament that brings youth, families, and communities together through competitive gaming, creative technology, and live entertainment.

In this series of regional tournaments culminating in a final countdown championship, GAME-ON Maui creates a safe, structured, high-energy environment where Maui Keiki can connect and compete to be town champion. With the feel of a traveling carnival, young players will have the chance to step into the spotlight, compete on a movie sized outdoor screen in the beloved family-friendly racing game, Mario Kart Super Deluxe 8, and enjoy the thrill of hearing their town cheer them on.

Beginning May 9 in Lahaina, the event will travel to Wailuku, Hāna, Kīhei, Makawao, and Pāʻia throughout the summer, building up to a final championship event. The winners from each town will advance to the boss level race at Bowser’s Castle in Kahului on July 11 where the 2026 Mario Kart champion will be crowned. Following each tournament, the evening continues with a free family movie night under the stars, open to all.

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The event will feature specialty vendors, activity booths and a ‘Coolest Cruzer’ competition for golf carts, scooters, or other small wheeled vehicles to be decorated in theme and showcased at each location. Each location will be outfitted with lively decor, bringing the race track to life.

With a theater sized big screen and live announcing, the intention is to create a playful way for kids to feel the thrill of being in the spotlight, a ‘star’ at the front of the pack with a crowd cheering them on, surrounded by family and friends.

“This is about much more than a game,” said Trevor Arnholt. “It’s about giving kids a chance to feel seen, celebrated, and excited in the real world. We want each stop to feel magical, like something big has arrived in town just for them.”

Studies show that gaming engagement is at an all time high among teens across the United States and beyond. Game On creates a fun and accessible entry point for keiki and ‘ōpio to explore career pathways into various fields, such as digital media, production and technology. Organizers are inviting local businesses, community partners, and sponsors to get involved to help create these unforgettable nights for Maui families while gaining visibility as supporters of youth-centered community events. This event series will boost our local economy, while inspiring the next generation to find their way in a changing world.

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The organizer, Fuzz Box Productions, has been creating free community events on Maui for the past 20 years including free outdoor movies, Halloween interactive parades, and beloved larger events like Art=Mixx and Fuzz Fest.

GAME ON is presented in partnership with Hāna Arts, Mana Mentors, and the County Of Maui Office Of Economic Development. This event series is designed to be accessible to all, family-friendly, community-centered, memorable, and entirely free.

Event dates are:

May 9 – Lahaina – Jodo Mission

May 16 – Wailuku – Cameron Center

May 30 – Hāna – Hāna Ball Park

June 6 – Kīhei – Kīhei Charter School

June 13 – Makawao – Oskie Rice Arena

June 27 – Pāʻia – Pāʻia Youth Center

July 11 – Championship Event – Kahului

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More information and registration is available at: https://www.fuzzboxproductions.com/game-on-maui.

Space is limited. Register is available now for age groups of 5-8, 9-12, 13-18, and 19+.

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For sponsorship opportunities, community partnerships, or media inquiries, contact: Trevor Arnholt · Fuzz Box Productions LLC at trevor.fuzzboxmaui@gmail.com or fuzzboxproductions.com.