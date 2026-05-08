Lane closures on and along Puʻunēnē Avenue for traffic signal work

Puʻunene Avenue. PC: Hawai’i Department of Transportation.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is notifying the public of single lane closures on and along Puʻunēnē Avenue next week for installation of traffic signal detectors. All work will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Monday, May 11, one lane on East Papa Avenue near the intersection with Puʻunēnē Avenue will be closed for the work. Flaggers will alternate traffic in the open lane.

On Tuesday, May 12, the left turn/through lane will be closed on West Papa Avenue near the intersection with Puʻunēnē Avenue. Traffic will be diverted into the right turn lane. Flaggers will assist with turn movements and through traffic.

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On Wednesday, May 13, one of the southbound through lanes on Puʻunēnē Avenue near the intersection with Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) will be closed for the traffic signal detector work. One southbound through lane will remain open.

Motorists are asked to obey all traffic controls and drive safety around the workers.

All work is weather permitting.