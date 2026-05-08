Visitor reported missing after failing to return from snorkeling in Kāʻanapali

John Weems. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of John Weems, 75, of North Carolina.

Weems was reported missing by a concerned family member on the evening of Friday, May 8, 2026, after he failed to return from going snorkeling in the area of 100 Nohea Kai Drive in Kāʻanapali. Weems had texted a family member at 1:30 p.m., indicating he was going snorkeling, and at approximately 3 p.m., a guest reported to hotel staff that they had observed what appeared to be a male in distress in the ocean.

Search efforts by personnel from the Maui Police Department, Maui Fire Department, United States Coast Guard, Air 1, drones, and a US Coast Guard helicopter continued until sunset. Currently, Maui Fire Department ground units remain on the scene. At first light Saturday morning, search efforts will resume with Maui Fire Department Jet Skis and Air 1 personnel.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Weems is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Weems is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 26-012349.