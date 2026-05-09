Spring tako is among the offerings at Spoon & Key Market. Courtesy photo

Despite a delay caused by recent heavy rains, Spoon & Key Market has officially launched its spring dinner menu, showcasing a lineup built around what’s growing and thriving on Maui right now.

Chef Christopher Kulis, who developed the menu alongside Chef Partner Tarah Principato and Chef de Cuisine Matt Gills, described the release as limited given the late arrival of the season.

“Spring menu — short release due to rains, but the vibrancy is here now in the produce,” Kulis said. “Before we know it, we’ll be full-on into the summer menu.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

New additions include an elevated bone marrow dish that Kulis said he wanted to push in a more refined direction, calling it “more of a surf and turf type item.” Other highlights on the menu include housemade pasta with duck confit, summer squash and parsley pesto; grilled tako; and a burrata plate featuring crispy fried green tomato, basil, jowl and chimichurri. Caviar service also remains available.

The menu continues the restaurant’s emphasis on locally sourced ingredients, with farm partners including Oko’a Farms, Lapa’au, Simple Roots Maui and Maui Grown Tomatoes. Dry-aged steaks and dishes featuring fish from local fishermen round out the offerings.

Dinner is served Wednesday through Sunday evenings. The restaurant also operates an all-day deli from 8 a.m. daily, offering breakfast, lunch, coffee, cheese, charcuterie and gelato. Catering and private buyout options are available. Reservations can be made online at www.spoonandkey.com.