Maui Surf Forecast for May 10, 2026

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 09:28 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 05:13 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 0.9 feet 10:21 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 02:51 PM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 6:54 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small northwest swell will maintain through the rest of the weekend, shifting out of the north to north northwest next week. Small south swell will fade this weekend with a small, long period reinforecement Monday through Thursday. Surf along east facing shores will remain below normal this weekend, but will gradually increase next week as trade winds strengthen.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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