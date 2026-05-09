Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 10, 2026

May 9, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 09:28 PM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 05:13 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 0.9 feet 10:21 AM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 02:51 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:54 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small northwest swell will maintain through the rest of the weekend, shifting out of the north to north northwest next week. Small south swell will fade this weekend with a small, long period reinforecement Monday through Thursday. Surf along east facing shores will remain below normal this weekend, but will gradually increase next week as trade winds strengthen. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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