Second annual Lōkahi Play Along celebrates student songwriters and music educators

Lōkahi Play Along. PC: courtesy

Students from across Hawai’i showcased their musical talents at the Lōkahi Play Along on Saturday, May 2 at McKinley High School Auditorium alongside artists and music education champions Paula Fuga, Honoka Katayama, Jody Kamisato, Bryan Tolentino, and Abe Lagrimas Jr.

This annual community event hosted by Lōkahi, presented by Servco Pacific Inc. (Servco), brings students, teachers, artists, families, and partners together to play music.

The celebration featured student performers from Mauka Lani Elementary School, Mililani Mauka Elementary School, and St. Patrick School, as well as a video recording of student performers from Kula Elementary School on Maui.

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The in-person Lōkahi Play Along at McKinley High School Auditorium featured students from Oʻahu schools. Students from the neighbor islands participated in the virtual Hoʻolōkahi Lyrics Writing Challenge, which wrapped up in April and culminated last week with an artist visit to Kula Elementary School on Maui.

The statewide challenge included student songwriters from across Hawaiʻi and recognized top schools including Kula Elementary on Maui, Kohala Elementary on Hawaiʻi Island, and Wahiawa Elementary on Oʻahu.



















Students performed their original lyrics written for “The Aloha Jam” as part of the second annual Hoʻolōkahi Lyrics Writing Challenge, presented by Servco. The 80+ students represented hundreds of students from classrooms across Hawaiʻi Island, Kauai, Maui, Molokaʻi, and Oʻahu who participated in writing original lyrics responding to the theme, “Aloha In Our Community.”

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The songwriting challenge’s top 3 schools – Kula Elementary School on Maui, Kohala Elementary School on Hawai’i, and Wahiawa Elementary School on Oʻahu – received classroom sets of 30 Fender ukuleles donated by Free Guitars 4 Kids (FG4K). Acclaimed Hawaiian musician Paula Fuga made a special appearance at the Play Along and visited the challenge’s winning school, Kula Elementary School, where students had the opportunity to ask her questions about songwriting and perform with her.

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“What I love about Lōkahi is the way we’re working with teachers and the Hawai‘i State Department of Education to help students find their voices,” said Paula Fuga.

According to the National Association for Music Education, performance is a core part of music learning as students experience the journey from practice to performance, developing skills like strategic planning, dedication, and the ability to interpret and share their work. The Play Along puts that journey on full display and is a visible expression of what lōkahi, unity through music, looks like in practice. “The partnership with Lōkahi is a great example of what is possible to provide students with everlasting experiences, teachers with professional learning, and to elevate the importance of fine arts and music in our schools,” said Teri Ushijima, HIDOE assistant superintendent for the Office of Curriculum and Instructional Design.

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In addition to representatives from the Hawai‘i State Department of Education, the Play Along was attended by Mark Fukunaga, Executive Chairman of Servco, and Mary Keenan, Executive Director of Lōkahi, as well as other key music education leaders Randy Wong, President & CEO of Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony, Myrna Kamae, Co-Founder of The Hawaiian Legacy Foundation,Ben Dudley, Executive Director of FG4K, and Damon Danielson, Co-Founder of FG4K.

Awards were presented to participating teachers, with special recognitions going to:

Ms. Oshiro from Mauka Lani Elementary.

Ms. Wee from Mililani Mauka Elementary School, who received 5 ukuleles from FG4K in recognition of her hard work to submit multiple entries for the challenge.

Mr. Hobro from Farrington High School.

Ms. Young from Saint Patrick School, who received 5 ukuleles from FG4K in recognition of her hard work to submit multiple entries for the challenge.

Mr. Balidoy from Wahiawa Elementary School, whose class won third place in the challenge and received a classroom set of ukuleles, accepted by Principal Sean Takashima.

In addition to the annual Lōkahi Play Along and Hoʻolōkahi Lyrics Writing Challenge, Lōkahi hosts professional development courses (offered for credit through the Hawai‘i State Department of Education) to train teachers in ukulele instruction, music fundamentals, and classroom integration.

Lōkahi’s approach is technology-enabled, pairing hands-on instruction with tools like Fender Play to give teachers structured, ongoing resources for their classrooms. With Lōkahi’s guidance, teachers across all school types – public, charter, and private – leave with skills, materials, and a community of practice.

Teachers interested in getting involved can learn more by visiting lokahi.podia.com.