Hawaiʻi woman advances in the world’s largest speech contest

Ivy Chen. PC: KyleNishioka.com via District 49 Toastmasters

Ivy Chen, of Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, outshined more than a half dozen local contestants to win the District-level competition of the Toastmasters International Speech Contest. Chen advances to the region quarterfinal round of the contest, vying for one of 28 spots in the semifinals, to be held on Aug. 20, 2026. From there, eight contestants will advance to the World Championship of Public Speaking, which takes place Aug. 21, 2026.

Chen, a member of Downtown Business Associates, in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, surpassed fierce competition to win over the judges with her speech, “The Comparison Game.” The speech touched on the themes of reframing inadequacy and jealousy by way of gratitude and self-improvement. When it comes to connecting with an audience, she wants “to take the audience on a journey to feel the story.”

Chen will compete with up to 126 other winners (across 14 groups) from Districts around the world who advance to the 2026 region quarterfinal round after winning their club, Area, Division and District speech competitions. Their five- to seven-minute speeches were judged on content, delivery and language.

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“At my club, we are a big Toastmasters family, and I love connecting with other talented individuals that share my passion for communication. We support each other inside and outside the club and that is my favorite part of being a Toastmaster,” says Chen. “I would love the opportunity to represent Hawaii on an international stage and show the talent within our state of aloha.”

Chen is a public speaking coach at her Chen Speech Academy in Honolulu. The art of communication became an obsession for Chen when she joined the McKinley High School speech and debate team then joined Toastmasters to “continue exploring this passion.”

The Toastmasters International Speech Contest began in 1938 and is the world’s largest speech contest, involving an estimated 30,000 participants from 144 countries. It culminates with the popular World Championship of Public Speaking held annually at the organization’s International Convention.