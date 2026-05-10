Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa appoints Vickie Chen as Director of Group Sales

Vickie Chen. PC: courtesy of Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa.

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, situated on award-winning Kā‘anapali Beach at iconic Pu‘u Keka‘a (Black Rock), welcomes Vickie Chen as its new Director of Group Sales.

Vickie joins the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa from Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills where she led both group and transient sales teams as Director of Group & Transient Sales. With more than nine years in luxury hospitality, Vickie brings extensive experience and success in driving group sales, revenue growth, and account strategy across global hotel brands.

Sheraton Maui. PC: courtesy of Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa

“Chen’s appointment to Director of Group Sales at Sheraton Maui sets the stage for a new era of growth at Sheraton Maui,” said Raphael Malcolm, Director of Sales & Marketing at Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. “Her diverse skillset, expertise, and leadership will be key to her success in this role as she drives a high-performing, continent-wide sales team to new heights.”

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In her new position, Chen will oversee the property’s group sales initiatives and create unforgettable experiences for clients, all while leading a proactive group sales team to cultivate long-term customer relationships, implement brand strategies and initiatives, and maximize group travel opportunities for the resort.

For more information or to make reservations, visit www.sheratonmaui.com.