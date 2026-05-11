47th Maui Charity Walk Raises Over $1 Million for the 10th Consecutive Year. PC: Maui Hotel & Lodging Association

In conjunction with events held on Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, and Hawaiʻi Island, the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association (MHLA) marked 47 years of community giving with its annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk on Saturday, May 9.

Donations came from individuals and service providers from all sectors of the visitor industry, local businesses, and Maui community members offering both monetary and non-monetary support.

Preliminary results from this year’s Charity Walk show an impressive total of $1.62 million raised in Maui County to directly benefit more than 74 Maui County nonprofit organizations. This “day-of” total broke last year’s record, however, funding is still being accepted until May 31. The final tally for this year’s event will be available Aug. 7 at the awards ceremony to be held at Fairmont Kea Lani.

47th Maui Charity Walk Raises Over $1 Million for the 10th Consecutive Year. PC: Maui Hotel & Lodging Association

As Maui Nui continues its recovery from the 2023 wildfires, as well as the March Kona storms, ongoing challenges — including federal budget reductions, inflation, and economic uncertainty — have heightened the demand for nonprofit services.

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A performance by Maui Taiko and Zumba from Maui’s Keoni Manuel warmed up the crowd.

Following remarks from Mayor Richard Bissen, nearly 2,000 individuals demonstrated their support for local nonprofits by taking part in the 2.5-mile walk, surpassing previous year’s attendance counts. Participants in this year’s Charity Walk included visitor industry employees, nonprofit agencies, business leaders, and even some island visitors. Council Members Yuki Lei Sugimura, Tom Cook, and Kauanoe Batangan were also in attendance. Volunteer course marshals ensured a safe and organized route, while Aid Station Sponsors provided cheers, water and goodies.

After the walk, participants enjoyed a complimentary breakfast, treats, giveaways, and local entertainment, including a performance by Hammah House Band.

Many organizations began their Charity Walk fundraising efforts months ago by collecting pledges from friends, family, hotel guests, and neighbors. Fundraising events included Zumba and line dancing classes, rummage sales, a food fair, dinner sales and live music. There was an on-air radio auction, and a golf tournament hosted by the West Maui hotel properties.

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Proceeds from these fun events benefit the Charity Walk, and all money raised stays in Maui County.

47th Maui Charity Walk Raises Over $1 Million for the 10th Consecutive Year. PC: Maui Hotel & Lodging Association

Top fundraising honors were awarded across multiple categories. The Grand Wailea took top honors for hotel properties with $52,272 raised. VIP Foodservice led the business category with $33.047, and winning the award in the non-profit category was the Hale Kau Kau team, which collected $217,469.

Hotel Property Fundraising:

1st Place: Grand Wailea $57,272

2nd Place: The Ritz Carlton Kapalua $34,677

3rd Place: Hyatt Regency Resort & Spa $33,632

Business Fundraising:

1st Place: VIP Foodservice $33,047

2nd Place: ABC Stores $2,400

3rd Place: First Hawaiian Bank $1,542

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Nonprofit Fundraising:

1st Place: Hale Kau Kau $217,469

2nd Place: Hale Makua $179,066

3rd Place: Maui Economic Opportunity $165,235

“We are thankful for our friends and colleagues in the hospitality industry that came out today to support the community and these deserving organizations,” said John Pele, Executive Director of the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association. “During these turbulent times, it’s humbling to see the commitment made in support of these nonprofits.”

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The statewide Charity Walk is the largest single-day fundraising event by a nonprofit in Hawaiʻi, with events held on all major islands. For 17 consecutive years, Maui’s Charity Walk has brought in more funding than any other county, and for the tenth year in a row, it has brought in over $1 million for Maui organizations. For a full list of nonprofits benefitting from this year’s event, see the designated Maui Charity Walk webpage at https://mauihla.org/events/charity-walk-maui.

47th Maui Charity Walk Raises Over $1 Million for the 10th Consecutive Year. PC: Maui Hotel & Lodging Association

MHLA extends gratitude to the community along with the Presenting Sponsors for this year’s event: Southwest Airlines, Wailea Community Association, Back of House Concepts, ProService Hawaii, Soleil Management, Swinerton Builders, and Alaska / Hawaiian Airlines. Media Sponsors for 2026 were KPOA, Spectrum, Maui Photohub, and Pacific Dream Photography. Enterprise Rent-a-Car provided vehicles, and Project Reef Suncare provides an in-kind donation.

MHLA also thanked Aid Station Sponsors: VIP Foodservice. Venture Physical Therapy, First Hawaiian Bank, Maui Seaside Hotel and Hampton Inn & Suites North Shore, Hawaiian Electric, Queen Kaʻahumanau Center, Hawaiʻi Petroleum, Pacific Panel Cleaners, Central Pacific Bank and Sysco Hawaiʻi.

MHLA also extended thanks to Breakfast Sponsors: Fairmont Kea Lani, Westin Beach Resort, Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Four Seasons Maui, and Ritz-Carlton Kapalua. Additionally, Maui Soda Works provided Roselani ice cream and water for attendees.