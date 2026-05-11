Community urged to join monthlong effort against invasive species in Hawaiʻi

Puerto Rican coqui frog, introduced to Hawaiʻi, where it can be a carrier host of the rat lungworm parasite. May is Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Awareness Month. PC: US Department of Agriculture

Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Awareness Month returns this May for its ninth year, bringing together residents, farmers, government agencies and community organizations to tackle one of the state’s most persistent environmental and economic threats.

The monthlong commemoration grew from a single awareness week first launched in 2013. This year’s edition will feature a series of educational webinars and community events covering topics including invasive ants, Queensland longhorn beetle, rat lungworm disease, aquatic invasives and the conservation of Hawaiʻi’s native loulu palms. The month will wrap up with an awards ceremony on May 29.

“Protecting Hawaiʻi from invasive species is a shared kuleana,” said Helmuth Rogg, an invasive species biologist with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. “Whether it’s a farmer protecting their crops, a resident reporting a pest in their neighborhood, or agencies coordinating across islands, our success depends on working together — on turning our hands to the land and doing the work side by side.”

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This year’s awareness month is guided by the ʻōlelo noʻeau: ʻAʻo he hana nui ke alu ʻia — no task is too big when done together by all.”

Pests such as coconut rhinoceros beetle, little fire ant and coqui threaten not only native ecosystems but also farms, ranches and food security across the islands. Organizers say the challenge is too large for any individual, farm or agency to take on alone — and that meaningful progress depends on coordinated action at every level, from backyard reporting to cross-agency management.

Residents, farmers and landowners are encouraged to report pest sightings by calling 808-643-PEST or visiting 643pest.org, to clean gear and equipment before and after outdoor activities, and to get involved in local invasive species efforts in their communities.

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A full schedule of webinars and events — with more to be added throughout the month — is available at dlnr.hawaii.gov/hisc/hisam2026/.

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Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Awareness Month is organized by the Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Council, a state interdepartmental body established by the Legislature in 2003 to coordinate prevention, detection and management of invasive species across state, federal and county agencies.