New 24-passenger MEO bus traveling Molokaʻi roads

Kahu Jimmy Duvuachelle (left) blessed bus P148 last month before it was put into service on Molokaʻi by MEO. Also joining the blessing at MEO Molokaʻi’s office was (from left) Amy Makaiwi, driver supervisor; Mahie McPherson, Molokaʻi branch manager; Council Member Rawlins-Fernandez; and Hina Hanapi-Hirata, Council aide.

A new 24-passenger Maui Economic Opportunity bus with two-wheelchair capacity is in service on Molokaʻi, following a blessing last month.

Bus P148, a 2026 Ford Diamond Coach 2800, replaces P131, an 18-passenger 2010 Chevy Aero-Tech 240 bus with 388,000 miles that needed to be replaced based on federal standards. Maui County provided a grant for the purchase of the new bus.

Bus P148 has been added to the Maui Economic Opportunity bus fleet on Molokaʻi. The 24-passenger bus with two-wheelchair capacity was blessed last month.

The blessing by Kahu Jimmy Duvauchelle was held at the MEO office in Kaunakakai on April 21.

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This addition strengthens MEO’s ability to provide safe, reliable transportation and continue serving the needs of the Molokaʻi community. MEO’s Human Services buses offer rides at no cost and serve as a lifeline to essential services for many on Molokaʻi.

For more information about Molokaʻi transportation, call 808-553-3218.