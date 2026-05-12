New 24-passenger MEO bus traveling Molokaʻi roads
A new 24-passenger Maui Economic Opportunity bus with two-wheelchair capacity is in service on Molokaʻi, following a blessing last month.
Bus P148, a 2026 Ford Diamond Coach 2800, replaces P131, an 18-passenger 2010 Chevy Aero-Tech 240 bus with 388,000 miles that needed to be replaced based on federal standards. Maui County provided a grant for the purchase of the new bus.
The blessing by Kahu Jimmy Duvauchelle was held at the MEO office in Kaunakakai on April 21.
This addition strengthens MEO’s ability to provide safe, reliable transportation and continue serving the needs of the Molokaʻi community. MEO’s Human Services buses offer rides at no cost and serve as a lifeline to essential services for many on Molokaʻi.
For more information about Molokaʻi transportation, call 808-553-3218.