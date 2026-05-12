Spectrum awards grant to Molokaʻi Homestead Farmers Alliance

Spectrum presents the Molokaʻi Homestead Farmers Alliance with a donation as part of the Spectrum Employee Community Grant program to support the Molokaʻi Digital Hub. (From left): Faith Tuipulotu, MHFA President; Melissa Ocampo, Spectrum Customer Service Support Representative; Senator Lynn DeCoite; Rebecca Lieberman, Spectrum Government Affairs Director; Rosie Davis, MHFA Manager; and Sherry Sasada, MHFA Secretary & Treasurer.

Spectrum announced a donation of $6,000 to Molokaʻi Homestead Farmers Alliance through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.

The Molokaʻi Homestead Farmers Alliance (MHFA) advocates for water rights, agricultural law awareness and technology adoption among homestead and commercial farmers. MHFA runs the Molokaʻi Digital Hub, which provides local residents access to high-speed Internet, computer literacy and telehealth resources at the Lanikeha Community Center in Ho‘olehua.

Spectrum’s grant will help support these services, including hands-on technology education, workforce training, and support for remote healthcare appointments.

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Spectrum presented the grant on May 9 at the 5th annual Molokaʻi Homestead Farmers Alliance Educational Resource Fair. Sen. Lynn DeCoite joined Spectrum executives and Molokaʻi Homestead Farmers Alliance representatives for the celebration.

“The Molokaʻi Digital Hub has become a vital resource for our community since opening last October,” said DeCoite. “We appreciate Spectrum’s ongoing partnership and support to help ensure Molokaʻi residents have the tools they need for education, health and opportunity.”

Spectrum employee, Melissa Ocampo, nominated Molokaʻi Homestead Farmers Alliance for the employee community grant.

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“I nominated Molokaʻi Homestead Farmers Alliance because I see how the Digital Hub gives our neighbors a space to learn new skills and connect with each other,” said Ocampo, Spectrum Customer Service Support Representative. “It’s making a real difference for residents of all ages.”

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Spectrum Employee Community Grants have provided funding to more than 600 local nonprofits in 35 states throughout the company’s service area since its inception in July 2019.

“The Spectrum grant is helping us reach more people who want to build capacity, connect and improve their lives,” said Rosie Davis, Executive Director, Maui County Area Health Education Center on Molokaʻi. “Every workshop, every class and every telehealth session brings our community closer together.”

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“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Keri Askew Bailey, Group Vice President of Government Affairs for Spectrum. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across Hawaii.”

Recipients deliver critical social services, helping underserved residents meet basic needs, including food, shelter, clothing, job training and neighborhood safety. Each awardee is nominated by one of the company’s 92,000 US-based employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.

More information on Spectrum’s philanthropic initiatives, including Spectrum Employee Community Grants, is available here.