Maui News

Event to welcome Maui Friends of The Children’s Justice Center executive director

May 13, 2026, 9:00 AM HST
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Danielle Egeberg and Paul Tonnessen – Maui Friends of the Children’s Justice Center.

The Rotary Club of Maui hosts a dinner meeting to introduce Danielle Egeberg as the new Executive Director of the Maui Friends of the Children’s Justice Center and to express appreciation to retiring CEO Paul Tonnessen.

The event will take place at St. John’s Parish Hall on Friday, May 22, 2026, beginning at 5 p.m.

Members of the public are invited to participate, enjoy a meal, network with attendees, and learn more about the work and impact of the Children’s Justice Center.

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To attend, RSVP to Heather Mueller at 1-808-430-0120 by May 20, 2026.

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