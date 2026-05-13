Nakamura Wrestling, of Wailuku wins Hawaiʻi USA Wrestling Championship

May 13, 2026, 2:00 PM HST
Nakamura Wrestling, of Wailuku, won the Hawaiʻi USA Wrestling Championship, Saturday at the Lahaina Civic Center.
Nakamura won the tournament with 809.5 points in the 27-team tournament featuring youth wrestlers from Maui, Oʻahu, Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi Island, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.
Nakamura had 21 champions while the Nāpili Surfriders were second with 641.5 points and 13 winners, and Flow Wrestling, of Honolulu, was third, with 374.5 points and 13 champs as well.
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Rounding out the top 10 were Kīhei Maulers (361.5), 4MG (347), Wai Side Wrestling (321.5), Hāna Elite (316), ʻĀinapaʻa, Molokaʻi (246), Upcountry (213), and 808 Wrestling Maui (210.5).