Nakamura Wrestling, of Wailuku wins Hawaiʻi USA Wrestling Championship

Sadie Tolentino, of Nakamura, lifts Kylena Ramos Escobar, of Upcountry, in a 12U 87 lb. match. Tolentino would win by fall in the championship match. PC: Jason Hayase

Nakamura Wrestling, of Wailuku, won the Hawaiʻi USA Wrestling Championship, Saturday at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Nakamura won the tournament with 809.5 points in the 27-team tournament featuring youth wrestlers from Maui, Oʻahu, Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi Island, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

Nakamura had 21 champions while the Nāpili Surfriders were second with 641.5 points and 13 winners, and Flow Wrestling, of Honolulu, was third, with 374.5 points and 13 champs as well.

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Rounding out the top 10 were Kīhei Maulers (361.5), 4MG (347), Wai Side Wrestling (321.5), Hāna Elite (316), ʻĀinapaʻa, Molokaʻi (246), Upcountry (213), and 808 Wrestling Maui (210.5).

Honor Hirouji, of Nāpili, secures a double leg takedown against Laiku Awai-Akahi, of Kīhei, in an 8U 45 lb. consolation match. PC: Jason Hayase

Izabella Morikawa, of Flow Wrestling takes down Lenivei Laloulu-Fukofaka, of 4MG, in a 10U 90 lb. quarterfinal bout. Morikawa would go on to win the weight class. PC: Jason Hayase

Treven Cathcart-Cabanilla, of Lahaina, tosses Haloaokekai Subiono, of Kīhei, in a 14U 120 lb. match. Cathcart-Cabanilla would go on to win the weight class. PC: Jason Hayase

Tristan Chong Kee, of Hāna Elite, attempts to turn Levi Silva, of 4MG. Silva would win the 14U 115 lb. match, and take the weight class. PC: Jason Hayase