Nuestro Futuro Foundation awards multi-year funding to Maui Health Foundation

Maui Health Foundation (MHF) team with Abigail Perrin, Executive Director of Nuestro Futuro Foundation. (L to R): MHF Philanthropy Manager Jennilin Alcain, MHF Director of Philanthropy Tiana “U’i” Cordero, MHF Chief Philanthropy Officer Melinda Sweany, Nuestro Futuro Foundation Executive Director Abigail Perrin, MHF Director of Philanthropy Leana Taylor.

Nuestro Futuro Foundation has awarded $200,000 annually for the next three years to the Maui Health Foundation’s Patient Resource Assistance Fund, strengthening support for high‑risk, low‑income patients who face barriers to recovery after hospitalization.

The multi‑year investment helps ensure continuity of care by addressing unmet needs that can affect patients’ health and well‑being beyond their hospital stay.

Each year, more than 1,000 patients at Maui Memorial Medical Center face significant barriers to recovery after hospitalization, including limited access to medications, supplies, transportation, follow‑up care, and safe recovery environments. The Patient Resource Assistance Fund helps address these gaps when no other public or community resources are available, supporting smoother transitions from hospital care to homes or other appropriate care settings.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Nuestro Futuro Foundation’s investment of $200,000 annually for the next three years is transformative,” said Melinda Sweany, Chief Philanthropy Officer of Maui Health Foundation. “In today’s complex healthcare landscape, too many patients lack the resources to recover safely after discharge, and this gift ensures the Patient Resource Assistance Fund can bridge that gap.”

Patients served through the fund often experience overlapping medical, financial, and social challenges. Many do not qualify for Medicaid or struggle to maintain eligibility, face high co‑pays or uncovered costs, or experience health changes that make their previous living situations unsuitable for recovery. Others may lack stable housing or caregiver support, complicating post‑hospital care planning.

“This is a very vulnerable population for whom navigating the ins and outs of healthcare can be overwhelming,” said Julie LaCroix, RN, ACM‑RN, Senior Director of Care Management for Maui Memorial Medical Center. “So when someone is medically ready to be discharged but outside conditions could complicate their path to healing, we want to get them on the right track to recovery. We see if they qualify for existing resources, such as county programs, Medicaid or other community assistance programs, and if none of those are suitable, we use the Patient Resource Assistance Fund.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The fund supports essential post‑hospital needs that promote continuity of care, including placement in appropriate care facilities or temporary housing; prescription co‑pays and outpatient services such as infusion treatments; transportation to follow‑up appointments; medical supplies and equipment such as oxygen tanks, diabetic supplies, and wheelchairs; and basic necessities such as clothing.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Nuestro Futuro Foundation is honored to support the Maui Health Foundation’s Patient Resource Assistance Fund,” said Abigail Perrin, Executive Director of Nuestro Futuro Foundation. “This program is incredibly impactful in the way that it brings together nonprofits and community partners to bridge critical gaps that would otherwise prevent low‑income and high‑risk patients from being discharged safely. These are needs that often go unmet, and caring for our most vulnerable neighbors at their most vulnerable moments is what builds a more compassionate and resilient community for all of us.”