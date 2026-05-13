Pacific Permanente Group adds interventional cardiologist to Maui team

Dr. Cameron Donaldson. Courtesy photo

Pacific Permanente Group has hired Dr. Cameron Donaldson, a board-certified interventional cardiologist and vascular medicine specialist to its staff, expanding the physician group’s advanced cardiovascular services on Maui.

Donaldson earned his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston and completed his internal medicine residency at Tufts Medical Center. He trained in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology at the University of Vermont Medical Center, then pursued advanced vascular diagnostics and intervention training at Massachusetts General Hospital.

He comes to Maui from Maine Medical Partners, where he practiced as a vascular interventional cardiologist and served as director of regional cardiac catheterization services for the MaineHealth cardiovascular service line. He has also held assistant clinical professor appointments and received recognition for medical education work.

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“Dr. Donaldson brings deep expertise and a strong commitment to patient-centered cardiovascular care,” said Dr. Chris Martin, the group’s assistant area medical director. “His experience in both clinical practice and medical education will help us continue to expand access to advanced heart and vascular services for the Maui community.”

Donaldson will see patients in both inpatient and outpatient settings at Maui Memorial Medical Center and its outpatient clinic.

“I look forward to working alongside a dedicated team to deliver coordinated cardiovascular care for patients and their families,” Donaldson said.

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Pacific Permanente Group, a physician-led group practice founded in 2016, provides specialty care at Maui Memorial Medical Center, Maui Memorial Medical Center Outpatient Clinic and Kula Hospital & Clinic. More information is available at pacificpermanente.com.