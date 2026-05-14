Applications open for Maui-based Community Tourism Collaboratives cohort

PC: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority is now accepting applications to its 2026 Community Tourism Collaboratives, a set of cohort-based programs that support small businesses and nonprofits in hosting visitors while protecting cultural and natural resources and strengthening community benefits

This year’s cohort will be exclusively for Maui-based organizations. This reflects a strategic focus on supporting Maui’s ongoing recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2023 fires, and the recent impacts from the Kona Low storms. Concentrating resources on Maui enables more targeted, place-based support while advancing a regenerative, ʻāina-centered visitor economy as part of the island’s rebuilding process

Community Stewardship Program

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The Community Stewardship program is designed for Maui-based nonprofit organizations that are actively caring for ʻāina and exploring how to engage visitors, specifically through voluntourism or managed access, in ways that support long-term stewardship.

Over four months, participants will strengthen their ability to host visitors in ways that advance their stewardship goals: developing approaches to entry, on-site engagement and facilitation that protect place while supporting their mission. The program supports organizations in shaping visitor engagement models that contribute directly to mālama ʻāina and organizational sustainability.

Learn more: Community Stewardship 2026

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Regenerative Experiences Program

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The Regenerative Experiences program supports Maui-based businesses and nonprofits in developing or refining visitor experiences that are grounded in place, culture and community.

Over four months, participants will work through how their work translates into a visitor-facing experience that is intentional, values-aligned, engaging and responsive to Hawaiʻi’s visitor landscape. The program focuses on shaping how visitors are welcomed, engaged and guided, ensuring that experiences foster meaningful connection and understanding while contributing positively to community, culture and ʻāina.

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Through the program, participants will develop a clear experience concept, a draft plan and budget, and a pathway forward for piloting and growing their offering over time.

Learn more: Regenerative Experiences 2026

Virtual information session:

Community Stewardship information session: May 15, 2026, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Regenerative Experiences information session: May 15, 2026, 1-2 p.m.

Application deadline: June 8, 2026, at noon HST.

Find out more here.