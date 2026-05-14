Maui News

Memorial Day events honoring veterans planned at Maui Memorial Park, May 25

May 14, 2026, 12:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui Memorial Park invites the community to join in honoring veterans on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, at 9 a.m. 

The program will feature:

  • Keynote remarks by Lt. Col. Faasaviliga “Mosi” Tafao.
  • Presentation of colors by Baldwin High School.
  • National Anthem performed by Maui High School.
  • Patriotic performance by the Maui Youth Philharmonic Orchestra.

During the Memorial Day weekend, flowers will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis. Complimentary hot dogs will be served throughout the weekend, with shave ice available on Monday following the main ceremony.

The Maui Boy Scouts are for volunteering their time to place flags throughout the park at 450 Waiʻale Road in Wailuku in honor of service members.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Join us as we come together to pay tribute to those who have served and sacrificed for our country,” organizers said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu