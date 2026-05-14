Memorial Day events honoring veterans planned at Maui Memorial Park, May 25

Maui Memorial Park invites the community to join in honoring veterans on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, at 9 a.m.

The program will feature:

Keynote remarks by Lt. Col. Faasaviliga “Mosi” Tafao.

by Lt. Col. Faasaviliga “Mosi” Tafao. Presentation of colors by Baldwin High School.

by Baldwin High School. National Anthem performed by Maui High School.

performed by Maui High School. Patriotic performance by the Maui Youth Philharmonic Orchestra.

During the Memorial Day weekend, flowers will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis. Complimentary hot dogs will be served throughout the weekend, with shave ice available on Monday following the main ceremony.

The Maui Boy Scouts are for volunteering their time to place flags throughout the park at 450 Waiʻale Road in Wailuku in honor of service members.

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“Join us as we come together to pay tribute to those who have served and sacrificed for our country,” organizers said.