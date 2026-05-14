Sae Design Group celebrates 30 years of excellence with multiple 2026 Pele Awards

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This year, Sae Design Group was recognized for excellence in branding, packaging, and creative storytelling with the following awards:

Silver Pele Award — Logo Design for Hawaiʻi Farm Project

— Logo Design for Hawaiʻi Farm Project Silver Pele Award — Sae Design Group Self-Promotion Chocolate Bar Packaging

— Sae Design Group Self-Promotion Chocolate Bar Packaging Silver Pele Award — Munekiyo Hiraga Website

— Munekiyo Hiraga Website Bronze Pele Award — Maui Humane Society Calendar

— Maui Humane Society Calendar Bronze Pele Award — Aloha Green Apothecary Website

Founded in 1996, Sae Design Group has spent the last three decades helping organizations uncover and express the heart of their brands through strategic design, storytelling, and visual identity. The Maui-based agency has partnered with businesses and organizations across Hawaiʻi to create meaningful, recognizable brands that connect deeply with their audiences.

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Over the years, Sae Design Group has helped shape iconic local brands and organizations, including Star Noodle, Aliʻi Kula Lavender Farm, Hawaiian Host, Hale Makua Health Services, and Alexander & Baldwin, among many others.

“As we celebrate 30 years, we’re incredibly grateful for the trust our clients and community have placed in us,” said Saedene Ota, Founder and Partner of Sae Design Group. “These awards are a reflection of the passion, collaboration, and purpose that continue to drive our work every day.”

Known for its thoughtful, community-centered approach, Sae Design Group combines strategy and creativity to help brands evolve, grow, and make a lasting impact. From hospitality and agriculture to healthcare and nonprofit organizations, the firm’s work continues to shape how Hawaiʻi’s stories are seen and experienced.

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The Pele Awards, presented annually by the American Advertising Federation, recognize the highest level of creative excellence across advertising and design in Hawaiʻi.

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For more information about Sae Design Group and its 30th anniversary celebration, visit Saedesigngroup.com or follow @saedesignhi.