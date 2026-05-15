Maui Arts & Entertainment

Alice in Wonderland ballet by Alexander Academy of Performing Arts, June 6 and 7

May 15, 2026, 6:00 PM HST
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Alexander Academy of Performing Arts

Alexander Academy presents Alice in Wonderland, a delightful ballet performance bringing Lewis Carroll’s classic tale to life. This spring production will be performed on June 6 at 2 and 6 p.m., and June 7 at 12 and 4 p.m. at the Seabury Hall Aʻaliʻikuhonua Creative Arts Center.

Join Alice as she journeys through a whimsical world filled with curious characters, magical moments, and enchanting dance.

Under the artistic direction of Amelia Nelson, this production features creative choreography designed to captivate dancers and audiences of all ages.

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Costumes are lovingly crafted by Jennifer Oberg and The Sewing Hui, adding vibrant color and charm to the Wonderland cast.

This family-friendly event promises an imaginative celebration of artistry and community spirit. 

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