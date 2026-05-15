Committee to meet Thursday on Climate Action and Resiliency Revolving Fund for Maui County

The Agriculture, Diversification, Environment and Public Transportation Committee will meet Thursday at 9 a.m. to discuss legislation to dedicate 20% of the county’s annual transient accommodations tax revenue to a Climate Action and Resiliency Revolving Fund, Council Member Gabe Johnson announced.

Johnson said the proposed revolving fund would be used for purposes that align with the county’s Climate Action and Resiliency Plan. The council adopted the plan by enacting Ordinance 5756—introduced by Johnson as Bill 136 (2024)—to guide county policies on mitigating and adapting to climate-change effects, transition to 100% renewable energy and achieve net-negative emissions.

“As the county recovers from multiple disasters with a renewed focus on resiliency, forecasts say that super El Niño weather patterns are likely to develop this year, with the potential to make 2026 the hottest year on record and increase the risks of wildfire, drought and flooding,” said Johnson, who chairs the committee. “Our unsustainable reliance on fossil fuels is hitting our hard-working families at the pump and causing prices for food, utilities and other goods to rise.”

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Johnson said a Climate Action and Resiliency Revolving Fund could be used to pay for the plan’s action items. More than 100 projects are listed, including

composting facilities,

waste-to-energy,

wastewater reuse,

curbside recycling and green waste pickup,

walkable and bikeable complete streets,

community gardens,

wetland stewardship,

invasive species removal,

nature-based shoreline management solutions,

evacuation route planning and implementation,

relocation planning for culturally sensitive areas at risk of sea level rise and climate change impacts,

green workforce development and education and

disaster readiness.

“If we don’t commit to solutions, dedicate a funding stream and invest in our children’s futures now, we are not fulfilling our obligation to tomorrow and the generations of our community to come,” said Johnson, who introduced Bill 66 (2026), which would create the revolving fund in the Maui County Code.

“The creation of this fund addresses a planetary crisis and can have immediate impacts by supporting local projects that save lives, reduce harm, improve quality of life, maintain our cultural and natural resources and adapt resiliently to a changing world,” said Johnson. “Like the old saying goes, ‘Think globally, act locally.’”

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The fiscal year 2027 budget estimates the county will receive $65 million from the county’s 3% transient accommodations tax, which is assessed on hotels and vacation rentals. With Bill 66’s 20% set-aside for a Climate Action and Resiliency Fund, about $13 million would be dedicated annually.

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“The State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism reports that annual visitor arrivals and spending are projected to steadily increase, meaning that transient accommodations tax revenue dedicated for climate projects would also increase,” said Johnson, who chairs the committee. “The visitor industry employs many of our residents and supports our local businesses, but it also strains our resources.”

Bill 66 proposes that the Climate Action and Resiliency Revolving Fund’s use be documented using the Climate Action and Resiliency Plan online dashboard—enhancing the transparency and accountability of government spending and progress toward policy goals.

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Johnson has also introduced Resolution 26-87, proposing that a requirement for the Climate Action and Resiliency Revolving Fund be included in the Maui County Charter. Resolution 26-87 has been referred to the council’s Government Relations, Ethics and Transparency Committee, which plans to vet charter amendments on June 2 and 16—the dates currently scheduled for all proposed charter amendments.

County residents will cast their ballots for charter amendments at the Nov. 3 general election, Johnson said. The charter is local government’s constitutional document and at a higher level of legal authority than the Maui County Code.

“I am eager to focus on the creation of a Climate Action and Resiliency Revolving Fund so we can put our money where our mouth is,” said Johnson, who holds the seat for the Lānaʻi residency area. “We need to prevent disasters and follow the Climate Action and Resiliency Plan to create generational change and protect our most precious resources: clean water, fertile land, fresh air and a safe place to live.”

For more information, call the Office of Council Services at 808-270-7838 or email Johnson’s office at gabe.johnson@mauicounty.us. To view meeting agendas and find instructions for submitting public testimony, visit mauicounty.us/agendas.