Flood Watch in effect through this afternoon due to unseasonably cold upper level low

Radar imagery of the Hawaiian Islands. PC: (5.15.26) NOAA/NWS

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and Maui County through this afternoon.

The NWS reports an unseasonably cold upper level low is moving into the Hawaiian Islands from the north will produce periods of heavy showers across the island chain today. The center of the low will settle in over Kauaʻi around noon, then weaken and drift slowly eastward tonight.

Unstable conditions within this upper low will likely produce periods of thunderstorms and heavy showers, potentially leading to flash flooding conditions in some areas.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This Flood Watch may need to be extended into the overnight hours for some counties.

The public is asked to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.