Maui News

Flood Watch in effect through this afternoon due to unseasonably cold upper level low

May 15, 2026, 4:35 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Radar imagery of the Hawaiian Islands. PC: (5.15.26) NOAA/NWS

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and Maui County through this afternoon.

The NWS reports an unseasonably cold upper level low is moving into the Hawaiian Islands from the north will produce periods of heavy showers across the island chain today. The center of the low will settle in over Kauaʻi around noon, then weaken and drift slowly eastward tonight.

Unstable conditions within this upper low will likely produce periods of thunderstorms and heavy showers, potentially leading to flash flooding conditions in some areas.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This Flood Watch may need to be extended into the overnight hours for some counties.

The public is asked to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu