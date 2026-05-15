Governor signs bills into law, including laws aimed at license plate safety, regulation on corporate donations

Gov. Josh Green. PC: Wendy Osher (4.17.26)

Governor Josh Green on Thursday signed several bills into law including legislation aimed at license plate safety and regulation of artificial persons.



HB 1510 HD2 SD1 Relating to License Plates

Act 012 (HB 1510 SD1) prohibits the use of license plate covers or shields that obstruct the visibility or readability of vehicle license plates and requires compliance with these standards before a vehicle may receive a safety inspection certificate. (Act 012 takes effect Jan. 1, 2027.)

This bill will strengthen traffic enforcement, improve public safety and support the ability of law enforcement officers to identify vehicles involved in violations, crimes and public safety incidents.



SB 2471 SD2 HD2 CD2 Relating to the powers of Artificial Persons (Corporate Donations)

Act 011 (SB 2471 SD2 HD2 CD2) restricts certain political spending activities by corporations and other “artificial persons” under Hawaiʻi law by redefining and limiting the powers granted to those entities. Political action committees will remain governed by existing campaign finance laws within the state, but they will not be able to spend any money received from corporations as a result of this Act.



This bill is intended to strengthen transparency, reduce the influence of corporate money in elections and help restore public trust in Hawaiʻi’s democratic process. (Act 011 takes effect July 1, 2027.)



SB 3022 SD1 HD1 Relating to Culture and Arts

Act 010 (SB 3022 HD1) establishes the Hawaiʻi Leadership Awards Program to honor individuals who have made significant contributions to the state and serve as an inspiration to others. SB 3022 will recognize and award individuals annually across 12 distinct fields. (Act 010 takes effect July 1, 2026.)



The Hawaiʻi Leadership Awards Program was designed to mirror the Aloha Order of Merit, which recognizes individuals who have made considerable contributions at the national and international levels. This awards program will similarly honor individuals who have made meaningful contributions within the state of Hawaiʻi.



HB 2001 HD2 SD1 Relating to Love May Library Day

Act 009 (HB 2001 SD1) designates the first Friday in February of each year as “Love My Library Day” in the state. HB 2001 supports statewide recognition of libraries and the essential resources and services that the library system and librarians provide to communities throughout Hawaiʻi. (Act 009 took effect upon Governor’s signature.)