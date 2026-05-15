Manager of Maui Nui Visitor Aloha Society to speak at Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

Alexanda Witkin, PhD

The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset welcomes Alexanda Witkin, PhD as its guest speaker on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 for a presentation entitled: “Aloha in Action: Supporting Visitors and Preventing Crises in Maui Nui.”

This presentation will introduce the work of the Maui Nui Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaiʻi (Maui Nui VASH), a program operating under contract with the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority to support visitors on Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi who experience serious adversity during their stay.

Attendees will gain insight into how the program provides compassionate, on-the-ground assistance in moments of crisis, while also coordinating with local partners to help visitors navigate complex and often overwhelming situations.

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Witkin brings a diverse professional background in higher education, mediation, behavioral health, and tourism-facing roles. She holds a PhD in Ethnic Studies from the University of California, Berkeley, and has served as an Assistant Professor of Native American Studies at Montana State University. A longtime Maui resident, she is committed to community-based service rooted in aloha, cultural respect and practical care.

The meeting will be held at the YMCA West Side Resource Center, located in the old Tamura’s building in Emerald Plaza. The address is 226 Kupuohi Street, Lahaina, 96761. The social period will begin at 5 p.m.; light snacks are available for purchase. The formal meeting program is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. To attend this meeting email Club Service Chair Laura Stanton at lstanton127@outlook.com.